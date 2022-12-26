Delhi government school teachers to be stationed at airport on Covid duty

As the government schools of Delhi are set to close for winter vacations, all teachers working in government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to perform Covid-19 duty.

According to the Delhi government's official announcement, the teachers will work from December 31, 2022, till January 15, 2023, at the airport to ensure that the visitors and passengers are following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The government schools in Delhi will remain closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023. Although remedial classes will be conducted from January 2 to 14, 2023 for weak students, teachers would work at the IGI Airport in the national capital to ensure that people are following all safety protocols related to Covid-19.

“Teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad. Schools will remain closed in Delhi during this period due to winter vacations,” the news agency ANI tweeted.

With a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the central government has appealed to people to wear their masks and strictly follow safety norms in public places. In India, four cases of Covid-19's new variant, BF.7, have been found as of now.

On December 22, the government of Delhi announced that all schools will be closed for winter vacations from January 1 to 15, 2023. The remedial classes will be conducted for students studying in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Till January 15, 2023, the schools will be closed for students studying in KG to Class 8.