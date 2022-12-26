Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, claims hospital staff present during post mortem

Two years since Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence, the case and controversy around it refuses to die down. Now an employee of Cooper Hospital in Mumbai has claimed that the actor was murdered in June 2020, and did not die by suicide.

After he was found dead, the Bollywood actor's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.



While speaking to the news agency ANI, Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary servant, at Cooper Hospital (Mumbai), claimed there were several marks on the actor's body and neck.

Shah recalled that he was on duty on 14 June 2020 and a VIP body had been received at the hospital.



"When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant. His turn came at around 11 PM at night. As the examination began, there were discussions happening within the staff that it was a case of suicide. I felt it looked different. I have an experience of 28 years and can somewhat understand looking at a body whether it is a suicide case or not. When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injury marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," Shah told the news agency.

"Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," Shah further added.

While the Mumbai police claimed it was a case of suicide, Rajput's family accused the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide.

The NCB eventually arrested Rhea on charges of possession of drugs and providing them to Rajput.