Ben Stokes blames ICC for not paying enough attention to scheduling, urges top-body to popularise Tests

England Test captain Ben Stokes has hit out at ICC for not paying attention towards the scheduling of the game and survival of Test cricket. Speaking to legendary Sir Ian Botham on BBC, Stokes said cricket scheduling isn’t getting the right attention that it should by quoting an example of England’s ODI series against Australia, which was scheduled right after the T20 World Cup in October this year.

”The scheduling doesn’t get enough attention that it should. A great example is England’s one-day series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. That was shoving three games in there. It made sense to someone to schedule a series which meant nothing,” Stokes told Botham on BBC.

Stokes added with the growth of T20 and franchise cricket, Tests seem to be dying a slow death, and the way it has been spoken about of late is surely upsetting. He continued saying that it is understandable how a lot of different opportunities are there for everyone outside of red-ball cricket but to see Tests not getting prioritised is blowing his mind away.

”Test cricket has been spoken about in a way I don’t like. It is losing the attention of the fans with all the new formats and franchise competitions. We understand there are so many opportunities for players away from Test cricket. But for me it is so important for the game,” Stokes added.

Since Stokes took over the reins from Joe Root in Tests and with the addition of Brendon McCullum as the head coach, England seemed to have revamped the way the five-day format is now played or will be played in future. Introduction of ‘Bazball’ cricket has taken the cricket world by storm. Backing this attacking and result-oriented brand of cricket, Stokes said teams must now look to play for a result – that to him could work well in prolonging this format.

”Taking the result away from the mindset is a great starting point. Putting focus on making every day entertaining. Not allowing people to know what is going to happen. If people turn up excited about what they are going to watch you’ve already won before a ball has been bowled,” Ben Stokes opined.

Stokes, under whom England recently thrashed Pakistan 3-0 in an away series, said he loves playing Test cricket and believes the top-board must do something different to popularise Tests among fans, who are more attracted towards the shortest format.