Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ sworn in as new prime minister of Nepal

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known by nom de guerre Prachanda “Prachanda”, on Monday took oath as Nepal's new prime minister for the third time, one day after he was appointed as the new premier by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The former guerrilla leader was appointed by the president as the new prime minister of the country after a letter showing 169 members' support, out of the House of Representatives' 275 members, was submitted by the president.

Prime Minister Dahal took the oath of office and secrecy from the president during an official ceremony held at Shital Niwas.

Meanwhile, the ruling coalition's officials said that the new government, headed by Prachanda, will work towards balancing ties with neighbouring countries – India and China – as it aims the country's economic growth.

In a turn of events, Prachanda became the country's prime minister unexpectedly for a third time on Sunday after he broke away from the previous coalition and sought the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party's support. The elections, held last month, had resulted in a hung parliament.

It is believed that former prime minister and UML leader Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli is believed to be pro-China. "We'll maintain relationships of equi-proximity with both our neighbours," said Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Prachanda's Maoist Centre party's senior member. Shrestha was given the post of deputy prime minister.

"We must immediately focus on containing inflation, maintain reserves, raise capital expenses, narrow the trade deficit and lower interest rates,” he added.

Six other ministers were also named the prime minister and Bishnu Prasad Paudel was given the crucial post of finance minister. He has held the position of finance minister twice before.

Rabi Lamichhane was appointed as the home (interior) minister. The prime minister kept the foreign ministry to himself.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Dahal on his appointment as the prime minister.

"The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship,” Modi tweeted.

A spokesperson of the Chinese embassy also congratulated Prachanda in a Twitter post.

Prachanda, who was born in Kaski district's Dhikurpokhari near Pokhara on December 11, 1954, was underground for 13 years of his life.

He participated the mainstream politics when peaceful politics was adopted by the CPN-Maoist, ending the country's decade-long armed insurgency.

