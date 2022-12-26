'USA is dying from within': Donald Trump comes up with a warm Christmas message

Former president Donald Trump has said 'US is dying from within' in his recent Christmas message. Trump shared the rather intriguing message with emphasis on the current 'border situation' on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration,” wrote Trump.

Boasting about his tenure, Trump went on to dub the current Biden administration's work as a 'horror show'.

"We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the "horror show" that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNRTY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within."

Trump targeting of the border problem could have emanated after the Biden administration filed a lawsuit and forced Republican Arizona governor Dough Ducey to dismantle the container wall along the Mexico border, built during the Trump era.

“By 4 January 2023, to the extent feasible and so as not to cause damage to United States’ lands, properties and natural resources, Arizona will remove all previously installed shipping containers and associated equipment, materials, vehicles,” read the agreement affirming the decision.

Moreover, the statement from Trump comes days after he lashed out on his platform following the release of a Congressional panel report indicting him for orchestrating the events of the January 6 Capitol riots.

"The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol," said Trump.

"The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie."

The Republican leader is having a tough time receiving support from his party men for the 2024 presidential run. Experts believe that Trump is attempting to use his 'tried-and-tested' method of making sensational statements to mount a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies)