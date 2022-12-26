US man freezes to death on his birthday as massive winter storm takes over the country

As winter storms unleash havoc in the United States, a man who had been trapped outside on his birthday on Christmas died on the same day after his body was discovered frozen to death. The 56-year-old William Clay was one of the 16 people who died in Buffalo as a result of the winter storm. His body was discovered by family members after he went missing on Christmas Eve, as reported by The Mirror.

In an earlier Facebook post, William Clay's sister had sought help from the public in finding him. She later informed others of his death by writing, "I am the sister of the gentleman that lost his life during the 2022 Blizzard on 12/24/2022. My brother unexpectedly lost his life on his birthday."

On the day of Christmas, a deadly snowfall halted Buffalo, New York, trapping drivers and emergency responders inside their cars. According to NBC, the storm caused the loss of electricity in thousands of households and at least 30 fatal weather-related occurrences in the US.

The area in and around Buffalo has seen the most fatalities. To help with search and recovery operations, the Buffalo police department posted a request online. The authorities also asked those who "have a snowmobile and are willing to help" to call a hotline for instructions.

(With inputs from agencies)