Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi to get final verdicts in junta trial on Friday

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will receive the final verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial on Friday, the news agency AFP reported quoting a legal source said, adding that Suu Kyi appeared in good health.

The source close to the matter said on Monday, "Both sides gave final arguments today at court. There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December." As per the news agency, the source requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The last five corruption charges that Suu Kyi faces relate to the rental of a helicopter for a government minister, a case in which she had allegedly not followed regulations and caused "a loss to the state". Reports have mentioned that each carries a maximum jail term of 15 years.

Recently, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) urged the military junta to release Suu Kyi. The UN body called for the "immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners," including Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

It was the UN's first-ever resolution on the ongoing turmoil in the Southeast Asian nation. But in the resolution, permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained.

The Nobel laureate has been in prison for almost two years. On February 1, 2021, Myanmar's military began a coup d'état and detained democratically elected members of the country's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The 77-year-old was found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act. She has been jailed for 26 years.

