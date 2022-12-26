Who was Dax Tejera? What caused his death? Know about the controversy surrounding his vaccination status

Executive producer at ABC news Dax Tejera suddenly died Friday, December 23, at the age of 37. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced this shocking news via a memo she sent to company staff, where she expressed “great sadness with a heavy heart”. Godwin has promised to share more details about Dax Tejera’s death in the coming days. As per New York Post, Tejera is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. He joined ABC news back in 2017. According to his LinkedIn profile, Tejera graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in history. From 2016 to 2017, he attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.

What caused Dax Tejera’s death?

According to the note sent by ABC News President Kim Godwin, Dax Tejera died of a “sudden heart attack”. ABC News has declined to share more information on this, triggering a massive backlash on social media. Some users are also linking Dax Tejera’s death “sudden death” to his vaccination status.

The link between Dax Tejera’s death and his vaccination status

Social media is rife with posts claiming that Dax Tejera’s death is linked to the vaccination. Some are saying that he died because he was fully vaccinated, and otherwise he was a healthy young man. Several users also chastised the ABC network for failing to provide enough information about his death.\

Stephan Bonnar-45

Dax Tejera-37

Both died from sudden heart failure. Both very healthy, without any prior heart problems. I assume Dax was vaccinated, but I don’t know about Bonner. Will vaccination status be investigated by the coroner? Doubt it. — Chad (@chadpett) December 25, 2022 ×

Was Dax Tejera Vaccinated?



Dax Tejera’s vaccination status has not been disclosed yet.



🙄

Of course not — S. Atkinson (@sandya418) December 26, 2022 ×

This has become a common occurrence since forced vaccination.



ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37https://t.co/xXG8NnIAVk — Trip (@BrknWng2020) December 25, 2022 ×

Dax Tejera's career and major achievements