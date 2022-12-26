Who was Dax Tejera? What caused his death? Know about the controversy surrounding his vaccination status
ABC News producer Dax Tejera died Friday of a heart attack, turning Christmas sombre for the staff at ABC News this year. However, Twitterati believes there’s more to the story than what meets the eye
Executive producer at ABC news Dax Tejera suddenly died Friday, December 23, at the age of 37. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced this shocking news via a memo she sent to company staff, where she expressed “great sadness with a heavy heart”. Godwin has promised to share more details about Dax Tejera’s death in the coming days. As per New York Post, Tejera is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. He joined ABC news back in 2017. According to his LinkedIn profile, Tejera graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's degree in history. From 2016 to 2017, he attended Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.
What caused Dax Tejera’s death?
According to the note sent by ABC News President Kim Godwin, Dax Tejera died of a “sudden heart attack”. ABC News has declined to share more information on this, triggering a massive backlash on social media. Some users are also linking Dax Tejera’s death “sudden death” to his vaccination status.
The link between Dax Tejera’s death and his vaccination status
Social media is rife with posts claiming that Dax Tejera’s death is linked to the vaccination. Some are saying that he died because he was fully vaccinated, and otherwise he was a healthy young man. Several users also chastised the ABC network for failing to provide enough information about his death.\
Stephan Bonnar-45— Chad (@chadpett) December 25, 2022
Dax Tejera-37
Both died from sudden heart failure. Both very healthy, without any prior heart problems. I assume Dax was vaccinated, but I don’t know about Bonner. Will vaccination status be investigated by the coroner? Doubt it.
Was Dax Tejera Vaccinated?— S. Atkinson (@sandya418) December 26, 2022
Dax Tejera’s vaccination status has not been disclosed yet.
Of course not
This has become a common occurrence since forced vaccination.— Trip (@BrknWng2020) December 25, 2022
ABC News producer Dax Tejera dead at age 37https://t.co/xXG8NnIAVk
Dax Tejera's career and major achievements
He joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer and was promoted to Executive Producer for This Week with George Stephanopoulos in February 2020, just before the pandemic. According to Media Moves, the announcement was made via an internal message. He covered many important events during his tenure, including former President Donald Trump's meetings with Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the January 6 Capitol riots. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began working in the news industry in August 2007 as a News Associate for NBC Universal Media. He worked for the network for five years, rising through the ranks to positions such as Researcher, Overnight Assignment Editor, and Producer.