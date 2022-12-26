Here's how to grab Death Stranding for free on Epic Games

As part of its Holiday Sale 2022, the online game store Epic Games is giving away a new game for free every 24 hours. Every day at midnight, Epic offers a different free game. Today, it is Death Stranding. This is the most well-liked game that has been accessible so far during the Holiday Sale, which began on December 15.

What is Death Stranding?

2019's Death Stranding is an open-world game created by renowned game designer Hideo Kojima, who previously created the Metal Gear Solid series. Players assume the role of Sam Bridges, who must defend mankind after an incident unleashes harmful, destructive monsters on the living world.

Here is the Death Stranding launch trailor:

How to claim the game for free?

Install the Epic Games launcher on your Windows computer, then if you haven't already, log in with your ID to claim the game. You should notice a suggestion to look at the Free Games available throughout the Christmas season on the Epic Games launcher's home page. Death Stranding will appear in the list of free games when you click on it.