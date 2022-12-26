Ukraine calls for Russia's exclusion from United Nations Security Council

Ukraine asked for the exclusion of Russia from the United Nations Security Council amid the ongoing crisis. The statement from the Ukrainian authorities said that Russia "illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council" since the fall of the Soviet Union back in 1991.

"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole."

"From a legal and political point of view, there can be only one conclusion: Russia is a usurper of the Soviet Union's seat in the UN Security Council," the Ukrainian defence ministry added.

While the UN Security Council has 15 members in total, the veto power lies with the five permanent members. While most have taken a hard stance against the Russian invasion, China has continued to support Russia and even increased its trade relations with the Kremlin in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Monday that it destroyed a Ukrainian drone at the Engels airfield – over 600 kms away from the border. Russian news agencies reported that three people were killed in the operation which was deemed to be the most intrusive attack to date from the Ukrainian side.