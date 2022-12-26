Covid-19's grim impact on rural China might worsen in recent wave: Report

While the urban cities of China grapple with COVID's upcoming wave, the nation's rural population is also at risk of a dark Covid winter, as per Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecasts. With the holiday season commencing in January, millions of migrant workers will return from Covid-stricken cities to their rural hometowns. Due to this, China's rural areas, with a limited healthcare supply, can face a wave of severe infections.

Even though COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across China, reluctance towards vaccines remains consistent among older citizens. Researchers fear that the patchy healthcare systems and rising cases might affect the already vulnerable part of mainland China, reported NPR.

COVID-19's first wave affected the country in several ways. It impacted the People's Republic of China (PRC), mainly in agriculture and food systems. Since rural China is primarily agriculture-based, the pandemic could have a harmful influence on it.

In 2020, rural migrant workers received the worst shocks in monetary terms due to the pandemic. More than 53 million migrant workers had to stay in their hometowns due to lockdown policies. Thus, the number of migrant workers decreased by 30.6 per cent at the end of February 2020, according to reports.

According to a report titled 'COVID-19 in Rural China', villages can survive the pandemic by disconnecting from the outside world. The analysis called rural areas 'the weakest links in China's pandemic prevention.'

In January 2020, the highest number of cases was in Shijiazhuang, a Chinese city, mainly home to farmers. The average age of the workers was 45 years, and more than 20 per cent of people were 60 years old. Moreover, the number of cases in females was slightly higher than the males.

Many children from nearby villages also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to the report, the primary reason behind this was the consistent migration of young individuals from rural to urban areas in search of work.

Due to the local customs of wedding celebrations at the end of the year, social gatherings became common. They also led to the spread of the virus in rural areas.

Rural citizens of China have low awareness of medical treatment, furthermore, poor medical habits and insufficient access to resources were prime reasons behind the pandemic's outbreak.

IHME has predicted around a million deaths in China in 2023 due to the current wave of COVID. Medical scarcity has already hit rural pharmacies. The situation is likely to worsen if PRC's government does not take appropriate steps.

(With inputs from agencies)

