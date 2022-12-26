Political 'stunt': 85 migrants dropped outside VP Kamala Harris' house amid -18 degree temprature

In what has been termed "political theatre" by some, busloads of migrants were dropped off outside US President Kamala Harris' Washington DC house on Christmas eve, even as temperatures reached sub-zero levels.

As per AFP, the group of almost 85 men, women and children were largely made up of Columbians and Nicaraguans who had crossed into the US near the Eagle pass in Texas.

Watch | Migrants at US-Mexico border brave bitter cold; Title 42 restrictions to stay or go?

Videos of the lightly dressed migrants getting off of buses amid a winter freeze and temperatures as low as 18 degrees are making the rounds on Twitter. Watch it here:

It's Christmas Eve and about 50 migrants were dropped off in front of Kamala Harris' residence with the temperature in the teens. Another stunt by Greg Abbott. pic.twitter.com/wUjkxplYmB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 25, 2022 ×

The "stunt" has been credited to Texas governor Greg Abbott who in previous months had in similar fashion sent busloads of migrants to Harris' residence as a message of protest against President Joe Biden's immigration policy which as per Republicans is too permissive.

Following this, the White House has slammed states for using migrants as "political pawns". Netizens too have slammed Abbott for his "political stunt" calling it cruelty.

Greg Abbott sends migrants to the middle of DC in 14 degree weather and then quotes the Bible for Christmas?



Greg Abbott is garbage. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 26, 2022 ×

It’s Christmas, and what is Greg Abbott doing - he is sending busses full of migrants to stand in the freezing cold outside the Vice President‘s home.

Men, women and children used as props in a performative stunt.

Because in today’s Republican Party, the cruelty is the point. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 25, 2022 ×

Buses of migrants dropped outside VP Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in frigid temps in a cruel stunt by Greg Abbott



The irony of Republicans about to celebrate Christmas - the story of a brown, immigrant family seeking shelter but being turned away. pic.twitter.com/dh0ta8hzYJ — @nottherealtraceydelaney (@TraceyDelaney) December 25, 2022 ×

Several NGOs have stepped up to help the migrants who were unceremoniously dropped outside the VP's residence. Talking to AFP, Emilio, an activist with Casa de Venezuela one of the organisations who are helping the migrants said that people mostly want to go to New York and that they are arranging transportation for them.

The incident has come to light just days after the US Supreme Court placed a temporary stay on the end of "Title 42" a Trump-era measure that has been used to expel hundreds of thousands of migrants in recent years. It is set to expire on December 21.

(With inputs from agencies)

