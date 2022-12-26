Kate Hudson on nepotism debate: 'I don’t really care'
Story highlights
Kate Hudson is the newest celebrity to be dragged into the nepotism debate, which has been raging of late after a piece in the New York magazine on nepotism, fuelled the flames
Kate Hudson is the newest celebrity to be dragged into the nepotism debate, which has been raging of late after a piece in the New York magazine on nepotism, fuelled the flames
Kate Hudson is the newest celebrity to be dragged into the nepotism debate, triggered after the publication of a New York magazine article on nepotism kids titled 'The Year of the Nepo Baby'. The column highlighted successful stars who were born to famous parents in the industry and how the connection of their parents and family has made their way easy in the industry and helped them to get the big break.
The 'Glass Onion' actress, who is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, was among the actors who were mentioned in the nepotism baby article.
Reacting to the ongoing debate, Hudson said during her recent interview with The Independent that when it comes to nepotism, she really doesn't care.
"I look at my kids, and we’re a storytelling family," she continued. "It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.''
Further talking, Kate said that nepotism does not just exist in the film industry only, but in other industries too. And acknowledging that, the actress said that she has seen how people in other industries are taking more advantage of their family backgrounds than in Hollywood.
"I actually think there are other industries where it’s more common. Maybe modeling?" she said. "I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!"
In the end, Kate said that her family background and strong connections don't matter, if you have the power to work hard, you can kill it and achieve.
"I don’t care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is," she explained. "If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter."
Hudson has joined the long list of celebs who have weighed in on the nepotism debate, which is not going to end soon.
Many celebrities, like O’Shea Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, and Jamie Curtis, shared their thoughts on the matter.
Curtis, who is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and has carved her space in the family industry with her phenomenal work, slammed the New York magazine piece and wrote, "I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old, so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,'' read more here.