Kim Kardashian sparkles in a glittery gown for annual family Christmas party

Kim Kardashian turned into a Christmas present herself as she celebrated the festival with her family in the most sparkling dress ever.

Turning back to her signature dark hair, Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique in a sleek one-shoulder silver column gown at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

This time the party was organised at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's home. The party was once again put together by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and decorated with flowers by famous floral designer Jeff Leatham.

Family friend and Grammy-nominated singer Sia was also seen at the party, as she has been in years past. Sia gave a special performance of her song ‘Snowman’ alongside Kim's daughter, North.

