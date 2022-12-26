Aston Villa vs Liverpool live Streaming: How to watch premier league AVL Vs LIV Live on OTT Mobile App & TV

Aston Villa vs Liverpool live Streaming: Currently, Liverpool is sitting at the sixth position on the Premier League table, five points behind Manchester United. This appears to be a far cry from the Liverpool team that was on the verge of completing the elusive quadruple last season. Having said that, Jurgen Klopp's men were able to gain some momentum before the FIFA World Cup break and will be eager to maintain it. Aston Villa has also had a disappointing season so far, finishing 12th in the Premier League table with just 18 points from 15 league games. Unai Emery will be hoping to turn things around at Villa Park before the end of the season. Here you will find details about how to watch the match live, livestream and TV channel broadcast details.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool match details

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool will be played on December 26. The match goes live at 11:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Villa Park Stadium, Birmingham.

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live, livestream details?

The Star Sports Network owns the rights to telecast the Premier League in India. So, the games will be broadcast on various Star Sports channels. Regional commentary in Bangla and Malayalam will also be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla for key weekend matches. The Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. To watch the Premier League matches live, fans must subscribe to Hotstar's VIP plan.

