Brentford Vs Tottenham live Streaming: How to watch premier league BRE Vs TOT Live OTT Mobile App & TV channel

Brentford Vs Tottenham live Streaming: Just eight days after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, the Premier League will resume with exciting Boxing Day fixtures. Tottenham Hotspur will face Brentford in the opening Premier League match of Boxing Day. Antonio Conte's men played two friendlies prior to the start of the Premier League, and Spurs remained unbeaten on both occasions. Tottenham is currently ranked fourth in the Premier League. However, they failed to win their last two Premier League games. The match between Brentford and Tottenham will take place at London's Gtech Community Stadium. The match starts at 6:00 PM IST and 7:30 AM ET. Here you will find details about how to watch the match live, Livestream and TV channel broadcast details.

Brentford Vs Tottenham match details

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will be played on December 26, boxing day. The venue of the match is London's Gtech Community Stadium. The match starts at 6:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Brentford Vs Tottenham match live, Livestream details?

The Star Sports Network owns the rights to telecast the Premier League in India. So, the games will be broadcast on various Star Sports channels. Regional commentary in Bangla and Malayalam will also be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla for key weekend matches. The Premier League match between Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. To watch the Premier League matches live, fans must subscribe to Hotstar's VIP plan.

