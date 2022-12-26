Avalanche in Austria: All 10 missing skiers rescued, four injured

Austrian officials have rescued a 10-member group of skiers caught in an avalanche near a Lech-Zuers resort in western Austria on Sunday. They used helicopters, searchlights, and avalanche dogs to locate the missing people. However, during the initial phase of the operation, the officials feared that the snow from the avalanche might have taken them down with it.

"According to the current information, we can assume that no other people are missing," said the police. However, little or no information is available on the skiers' nationalities. As per the reports, the avalanche occurred around 14:00 GMT at an altitude of 2,700m (8,858ft). The snow trail from the avalanche took away the ski track in western Austria, Austria Press Agency (APA) reported.

On Monday, the police updated that they found all the missing people from the avalanche. However, four out of the ten skiers have suffered injuries. Among them, the authorities found one person partially buried and immediately flew him to Innsbruck regional hospital with serious injuries. The other six people remain unaffected by the avalanche.

An official statement by the police stated that they retrieved all the missing people. However, they will carry out a final security search for final clarification.

Reports say the avalanche happened on the 2,700-metre Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech. Soon after the disaster, the officials deployed many helicopters and search teams for assistance.

Watch| Spain: Six dead, two injured after bus falls off the bridge, rescue operation underway



As many as 200 people helped in the rescue operation for the ten skiers. The search continued till night, due to which the search teams required searchlights and other types of equipment.

Lech/Zuers, a part of the cradle of Alpine skiing, sells itself as 'one of the best ski areas in the world.' According to the resort's website, they closed the ski area till 5 PM on Sunday and provided an update on Monday at 8 AM. Regardless, there has been no voluntary statement from the resort's side.

(With inputs from agencies)