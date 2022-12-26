‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ box office: James Cameron's film earns $850 million worldwide in 10 days

James Cameron's sci-fi film 'Avatar 2' is soaring high at the box office. Despite being affected by the winter storm in the big Christmas week, the film was able to rake in decent numbers at the US box office.



'Avatar: The Way of Water' has earned over $56 million from 4,202 North American theatres over the big weekend, which would bring its domestic tally to $278 million. The big-budget film is estimated to earn $82 million between Friday and Monday, which would bring the domestic tally to $278 million, via Variety.

In the 10 days since its release, the film's total box office earnings have reached $855.4 million globally, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Made with a whopping $350 million budget, the makers are aiming to earn $1 billion. The milestone that only two films have achieved so far is 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World: Dominion.'



Outside America, the film is raking in China, where it earned $100.5 million despite the COVID-19 surge in the country.



In Korea, the film has earned $53 million, followed by France with $52.3 million, India with $37 million, and Germany with $35.7 million.



Talking about India specifically, the digital extravaganza has been atop the box office charts ever since its release. The film has approximately raked in Rs 250 crore and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore milestone.