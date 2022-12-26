Northern India shivers as extreme cold conditions prevail. Details here.

The northern part of India is experiencing extreme cold weather conditions with the onset of the holiday season. The temperature in states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and the capital city of New Delhi has plummeted, forcing the Met department to issue a caution.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi could drop to four degrees celsius in the next 48 hours.

Delhites woke up to a dark, cold and bleak winter morning on Monday, described as 'severe' cold by the Met department. Fog across the city brought down the visibility as vehicles crawled.

"Severe cold reported at most places over Punjab; Cold day at most places with isolated severe cold day reported over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; cold day to severe cold day at isolated places over northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh," tweeted IMD.

According to the weather report, dense fog is expected for the next four days across Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

“Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for the subsequent 4 days."

On Christmas, Delhi shivered as the minimum temperature plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal. In Rajasthan, the temperature dropped to 0.5 degree celsius in Sikar.

Meanwhile, in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the valley saw the mercury dipping several degrees below the freezing point. Chilla-i-Kalan, the harshest winter period in Kashmir has begun which lasts roughly 40 days.

The popular Dal Lake and its interiors have already frozen. Similarly, the temperature at Leh was recorded at minus 11.8 degree Celsius, while Kargil was at minus 12.1 degree celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)