China deployed 71 jets into Taiwan air defence zone in largest incursion so far, says Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported that China deployed 71 warplanes around the island during 'weekend war drills.'

Earlier on Monday, it said that 47 planes from the Chinese air force crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line in the previous 24 hours.

Responding to the statement, China said it operated "strike drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday.

71 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected in our surrounding region by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, called the drills a response to the provocation from Taiwan and the United States. Beijing continues its military activities close to the democratically governed island.

The Chinese-claimed island rejects the sovereignty claims. They revealed Beijing has been trying to disturb regional peace. They have also tried to intimidate Taiwan's citizens.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that the planes and jets implicated during the incursion crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

The ministry provided a map showing the brief crossing was an unofficial buffer.

Furthermore, Taiwan's Defence Ministry has reported the presence of seven Chinese navy ships. They also mentioned using unspecified combat aircraft to warn the Chinese planes.

The ministry also mentioned that the missile systems monitored their flight using standard wording for its response. In recent years, China has increased the strain on the self-governed island to accept Beijing's rule. On the other hand, Taiwan's government says it wants peace but will defend itself if China attacks.

The conflict between China and Taiwan is a complex one. After the end of World War II in 1945, Taiwan's administration transferred from Japan to the Republic of China. The subsequent splits between PCR People's Republic of China) and ROC (Republic of China), due to the Chinese civil war, has made the situation more controversial.

(With inputs from agencies)