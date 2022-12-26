China a 'fertile breeding ground' for a potentially dangerous Covid mutation: Experts

China's rising number of COVID-19 cases has sparked the worry that the surge might unleash a new mutant variant of the deadly virus into the world.

As per Dr Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University, China's large population has limited immunity, which "seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant."

Experts warn that every new Covid infection offers the virus a chance to mutate, and given the way it is circulating in China, variables like the recently discontinued zero-Covid rules, high population, high overall vaccination but low booster rates and the unavailability of the more effective foreign mRNA vaccines could contribute to a highly fertile breeding ground for a coronavirus mutation.

"When we've seen big waves of infection, it's often followed by new variants being generated," said Ray comparing the coronavirus to a boxer that "learns to evade the skills that you have and adapt to get around those."

The current surge in China is believed to be driven by the BF.7 subvariant, with many other Omicron variants believed to be circulating among the population.

Dr Shan-Lu Liu, who studies viruses at Ohio State University as per an AP report said that BF.7 is very adept at evading immunity.

Experts warn that partially vaccinated populations like the one in China "put pressure" on the virus to mutate and it is impossible to predict if the new mutation will cause more severe disease. Apparently, there is no inherent reason for the coronavirus to become milder over time.

"Much of the mildness we've experienced over the past six to 12 months in many parts of the world has been due to accumulated immunity either through vaccination or infection, not because the virus has changed" in severity, says Ray.

The World Health Organization has also expressed concern as cities run out of intensive care beds and a staff shortage is witnessed amid reports of severe disease in China.

"We don't know all of what's going on", currently little is known about the genetic viral sequencing coming out of China says Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School warning, "the pandemic is not over."

