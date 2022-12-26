Amid fresh tensions, shots fired near NATO patrol in Kosovo

Shots were fired in Kosovo near a NATO patrol, said the organisation on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.

As per a Reuters report, no injuries were reported, and the NATO patrol car too escaped unharmed. NATO's KFOR mission did not disclose the location from which the shots were fired. Reportedly the incident happened early Sunday evening after Kosovar forces attempted to dismantle a barricade.

The incident happened in Zubin Potok, in the northern part of Kosovo where local Serbs have set up roadblocks to bar Pristina police from patrolling the area that in recent months has witnessed ethnic tensions. Around 3,760 NATO troops are stationed in the area to maintain peace.

Local Serbs in the area of around 50,000 people have reportedly set up barricades after the police on December 10 arrested a former Serb police officer for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a previous protest. The barricades as per AFP have paralysed traffic through the two border crossings.

Backed by Serbia, the local Serb population does not recognise the state of Kosovo. In lieu of taking down the barricades, they are demanding the release of the police officer and a few other things.

However, the Kosovo government has asked KFOR to take down those barricades.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. However, years later Belgrade refuses to accept this and constantly encourages the remaining 12,000 Serbs to defy Pristina's authority.

(With inputs from agencies)

