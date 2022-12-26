UK pub shooting leaves one dead and several wounded, police hunt for gunman

A young woman was killed and at least three others were injured in A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England, the local police said on Sunday (December 25).

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 11:50pm (local time) at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey.

The Merseyside Police force said that they were probing the shooting as a murder case. So far, there's no confirmation of whether or not the police have detained any suspects.

As quoted by local media outlets, detective superintendent David McCaughrean said, "This investigation is in the very early stages, and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people."

As per the statement by the police, the woman died at a hospital "with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound".

McCaughrean also informed that the officers have sought witnesses. They are also scanning cellphone video and closed-circuit television footage to get the details.

He said, "We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a dark-coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting, and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately."

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and area's MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was "despicable".

The Lighthouse pub said in a statement: "We were completely shocked and the tragedy is beyond words."

