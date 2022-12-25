At least 10 tourists buried in avalanche in Austrian ski resort: APA

Almost 10 people are reported to be buried in an avalanche that occurred in western Austria's Lech/Zuers free skiing area on Sunday, reported the Austrian Press Agency (APA), adding that the authorities have been able to rescue one person.

"One person was able to be rescued, efforts continue to find the others," a police spokesperson said.

The avalanche took place around 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Christmas day, stated APA, adding that search teams and various helicopters were deployed soon afterwards.

"We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts," the municipality of Lech was quoted as saying by APA.

The agency reported that around 100 people are involved in the search operation, as headlamps are being requested by the rescuers so that the search operation can continue in the dark.

Lech/Zuers promotes itself as "one of the best ski areas in the world" and says that it is part of the Alpine skiing's cradle.

On the website of the resort, it was stated that they closed the ski area around 5 pm (1600 GMT) on Sunday and would update the visitors about opening the ski area around 8 am (0700 GMT) on Monday.

The resort's spokesperson could not be reached immediately for comment.