King Charles delivers his first Christmas message, highlights UK's cost of living crisis

King Charles III delivered his first Christmas message on Sunday (December 25) as the British monarch. He touched on a range of issues, but particularly mentioned the ongoing cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom, hailing the "heartfelt solidarity" of people.

King Charles started his address with a mention of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The British monarch talked about grief and thanked people for "love and sympathy" and also for sending "deeply touching" messages of condolence to him and the Queen Consort Camilla.

Wearing a blue suit, King Charles addressed the nation from the chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, a place where Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are both buried.

He called Christmas a "particularly poignant" time for those who have lost loved ones. He said, "We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

In the pre-recorded message, the sovereign hailed the services provided by the armed forces, emergency services, healthcare services, etc. He said that the nation sees the selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services, who are working tirelessly to keep the people safe.

"We see it in our health and social care professionals, our teachers, and indeed all those working in public service whose skills and commitment are at the heart of our communities," the sovereign said.

Taling about the economic issues that the country is facing, the 74-year-old said that he particularly wants to pay tribute to all those "wonderfully kind people" who so generously give food, donations, and time to support those around them in greatest need.

Charles said, "Our churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and gurdwaras have once again united in feeding the hungry, providing love and support throughout the year."

Praising the charities for their "extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances", the king said, "Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as our self."

