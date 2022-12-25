Alia Bhatt gives lessons in affordable fashion; steps out for Christmas in wrap dress worth $85

As Bollywood actor-producer Kunal Kapoor hosted a lunch get-together on Christmas, a host of celebrities reached his Mumbai home to socialise and mark the special day. New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also reached Kapoor's house to celebrate Xmas with their friends.

Photos and videos of the couple posing outside the 'Rang De Basanti' actor's house have gone viral.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old actress opted for a wrap dress from Summer Somewhere. It featured a wrap front, kimono sleeves and a tasselled belt, making it a perfect festive outfit. She ditched expensive clothes from luxury labels for this floral mini dress, which is both affordable and stylish.

The dress is available on the site in 5 different sizes and it only costs around $85 (Rs 6,990).

Alia styled the outfit with white heels from Attico. To accessorise, she opted for hoop earrings. She kept her makeup subtle and left her tresses open to flaunt her wavy hairdo.

This outfit can also be styled with a leather jacket or a shrug. A ponytail and soft glam makeup will take the look a couple of notches higher.

The actress gave birth to a baby girl on November 6. Sharing the news with the world, the actress wrote, "And in the best news of our lives :- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in 'Brahmastra'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film went on to earn over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.

