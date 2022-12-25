Three NGOs suspend operations in Afghanistan after Taliban ban female employees

Three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Save the Children, on Sunday said that they will stop working in Afghanistan after the NGOs were ordered by the Taliban to stop allowing female employees to work. The NGOs made the announcement as the United Nations' top officials and multiple NGOs operating in the country met in Kabul, where they discussed the way ahead in the wake of the Taliban's new ban which was a slap to humanitarian work in Afghanistan.

"We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," said Save the Children, CARE and the Norwegian Refugee Council, in a joint statement.

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan,” the statement further read.

The latest ban was announced by the Taliban less than a week after it banned women from studying in universities, which led to protests in some cities and global condemnation of the government.

On Saturday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy said that the NGOs' operating licences will be suspended if they disobeyed the order. The ministry added that there were "serious complaints" about women failing to follow the Islamic dress code while working in NGOs.

Global condemnation

Taliban's order was condemned internationally with organisations and governments warning that it will have a bad impact on the country's humanitarian services, where millions of people depend on aid.

The Humanitarian Country Team, comprising top UN officials along with representatives of foreign and Afghan NGOs, held a meeting in Kabul where they discussed if all aid work should be suspended in the country following the latest directive issued by the Taliban.

Criticising the directive of the ministry, the United Nations said that an explanation would be sought from the Taliban regarding the order, which by ostracising women "systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardising efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the ban imposed would turn out to be "devastating" for Afghans as it would "disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions".

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday appealed for a "clear reaction from the international community".

"Those who exclude women and young girls from work, from education and from public life not only ruin their country... We will try to get a clear reaction from the international community," she said on Twitter. "Sexist persecution can constitute a crime against humanity," she added.