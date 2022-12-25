Bobby Deol to essay Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to make his Telugu debut with one of the most-awaited movies of 2023, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, which stars megastar Pawan Kalyan and Nidhi Agerwal in pivotal roles. Helmed by visionary filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and presented by AM Rathnam, the Pan-Indian film is expected to release in five languages, i.e. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Making the announcement on Saturday, Krish Jagarlamudi shared a video that showed Boby making a grand entry at the sets of the film. According to reports, a massive ‘darbar’ set has been erected for the film's next schedule. Crucial scenes featuring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol will be filmed on the set, intricately designed by Thota Tharani.

In the video, Bobby can be seen stepping out from a black Mercedes Benz. Dressed in a black vest and denim pants, the actor is seen greeting people while entering the building.

Sharing the video on Instagram, director Krish Jagarlamudi wrote, “Delighted and excited to welcome actor par excellence and big action stars of Indian Cinema Bobby Deol into our mighty Hari Hara Veera Mallu world. Embrace an exciting ride.”

Meanwhile, Bobby said, “I always wanted to work in the South industry and was waiting for an opportunity which would excite me. When I heard HHVM I got hooked. I am also looking forward to portraying the role of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and working with Superstar Pawan Kalyan. The producer of the film AM Rathnam and director Krish Jagarlamudi have done such amazing films in the past. It’s great to be associated with such a fabulous team.”

The makers of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' recently wrapped an extensive schedule spanning 40 days in Ramoji Film City. Several crucial action sequences were shot there with over 900 crew members.

Veteran production designer Thota Tharani is using all of his resources to recreate the Mughal era to bring filmmaker Jagarlamudi’s spectacular vision to life.

A special glimpse of the film was shared a few weeks ago, which helped the film create a buzz among fans.

With cinematography by VS Gnanashekar and music by MM Keeravaani, the Telugu-language film is produced by Dayakar Rao.

