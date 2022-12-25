Pakistani Taliban kills six security personnel in multiple attacks in Balochistan

The media wing of the Pakistan Army said on Sunday (December 25) that the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed six security personnel by carrying out several attacks in the last two days in the Balochistan province. A few other security officials were injured.

An official statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read that during an operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, a terrorist and a soldier were killed during an exchange of fire between militants and the security forces.

The operation was launched after "credible information" was received and continued for the last 96 hours.

The statement also added that the objective was to "deny terrorists the use of few suspected routes to move across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to sneak into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along the interprovincial boundary and target citizens and security forces".

In the recent days, Pakistan reported a rise in terrorist attacks across the border with Afghanistan.

Armed militants attacked a vehicle of the Frontier Corps on Saturday. In a separate incident in the Dannuk Gogdan area of Turbot, four soldiers were killed. A soldier was killed when militants on a motorcycle opened fire on a check post late last night in the border town of Chaman.

The TTP has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Turbat and Chaman.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said the United States is willing to provide funds to Pakistan for enhancing border security for preventing cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

