Tinsel towners mark Christmas with adorable posts: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and more

Christmas has finally arrived and social media has been bombarded with adorable X-mas posts. To mark the most awaited holiday season of the year and wish fans, several celebrities have shared photos and videos on their official handles along with heartfelt notes. Many are seen celebrating the festival in grand style in the now-viral posts. So let's take a look at how celebrities are enjoying Christmas Day this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video on her Instagram stories ahead of Christmas Eve and wrote, "Big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic," along with a heart emoji. In the video, she is seen enjoying a picturesque view from the comfort of her bedroom. Her daughter's feet are also visible in the video. Take a look!

“A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic.. ❤️”— via @priyankachopra instagram story #BabyMM pic.twitter.com/y2NFDkzGYt — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) December 24, 2022

Actress Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture with her sister. In the caption, she wrote, "Merry Merry with my Cherry," along with a cherry emoji. She is seen wearing a Santa hat in the snap. Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her husband Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar right next to a Christmas tree and having a gala time at home. In the caption, she wrote, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… And having my babies and best friends around Love, light, and music to all… Merry Christmas everyone." Check it out below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a snap with her daughter Aaradhya on Instagram and wrote, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness God Bless." Scroll to see!

'Wednesday' actress Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a funny video to wish her fans on Christmas. In the caption, she wrote, "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!"

Victoria Beckham shared family portraits on her handle and wrote, "Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! we love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham." Check it out!

Millie Bobby Brown shared a picture from a beach and wrote, "merry christmas." Here's the post!

On Christmas, Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus. The term means "mass on Christ's day". Since the early 20th century, Christmas has been celebrated as a secular family holiday, by both Christians and non-Christians, devoid of Christian elements. It is usually marked by an increasingly elaborate exchange of gifts and a mythical figure named Santa Claus plays a pivotal role in the festival.

