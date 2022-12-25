Chinese authorities face criticism over distributing traditional medicine, not ibuprofen and paracetamol

China is currently facing a deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) wave, that led to a sharp rise in infections which is believed to have been fuelled after Beijing rapidly eased its zero-Covid strategy last month. The surge in cases in China, where the first known Covid case was reported in late 2019, has resulted in a shortage of medicines. There are also reports of overflowing hospital wards.

Amid chaotic conditions, Chinese authorities are facing a backlash for distributing traditional medicines, such as Lianhua Qingwen (LHQW).

The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday that the Chinese government is stepping up the production and distribution of Lianhua Qingwen in order to curb the spread.

LHQW has been widely used in China, and it reportedly has some advantages in the Covid treatment. But there's no proof.

LHQW is best known for its use in the treatment of influenza. In the practice of TCM, it is said that it has the effects of clearing excessive heat, removing toxins, improving lung ventilation, and discharging heat.

SCMP report mentioned that some Chinese provinces are distributing tens of thousands of boxes to residents. The distribution of half a million boxes of the medicine was approved by a special task force last week in the southwestern province of Yunnan. A million rapid antigen test kits were also distributed.

The Chinese government had officially recommended traditional medicine as a treatment when the pandemic had just begun. But people have raised concerns over it as some of the residents asked for modern medicines such as paracetamol.

As quoted by SCMP, one Weibo user said, "Why give us expensive Lianhua Qingwen? What we need is drugs that can lower the temperature, such as ibuprofen and paracetamol."

"Why can Lianhua Qingwen be transported and distributed freely, while the usual fever drugs are not available or distributed," asked another.

Medicines like paracetamol and ibuprofen are currently in short supply in China, the Yunnan government said on Thursday. The authorities also mentioned that they are working to produce medicines.

India to export fever drugs to China

Meanwhile, quoting the chairperson of an Indian drug export body, the news agency Reuters reported last week that India is ready to step up exports of fever medicines to China.

Sahil Munjal, the chairperson of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told Reuters: "Marketing queries are coming to drug-makers asking for quotes on ibuprofen and paracetamol."

Munjal added, "Ibuprofen and paracetamol are facing a shortage in China at the moment, they are high in demand."

