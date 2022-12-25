Inside Kapoor family's annual Christmas bash - from Alia Bhatt to Suhana Khan

The entire Bollywood industry has gotten into the spirit of holly and jolly Christmas. Following their years-old tradition, the entire Kapoor family stepped out for the annual brunch get-together at the late Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal's house in Mumbai.



The family get-together was started by the late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife, Jennifer Kendel.



New parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were among the first to arrive at the brunch party. Dressed in a red asymmetrical short dress, Alia was looking adorable. Ranbir, as usual, was looking dapper in a beige colour jacket, a black shirt, and blue denim.



The couple, who tied the knot in April, posed for paparazzi as they stepped outside their car.