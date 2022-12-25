Test series win over Bangladesh leaves India where on WTC points table? Get to know

After beating Bangladesh in the second Test on Sunday in Dhaka, India not only won the Test series but also solidified its position on the 2023 WTC points table. India is currently placed second on the table with 58.93% while Australia is on number one spot with 76.92%.

Having started day four of the second Test on 50-4, India was already in hot waters while chasing 145. The situation worsened when they lost three more wickets and were down to 74-7 at one stage. Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer then played the rescued act and stitched a 71-run stand to help India win the match by 3 wickets and the series by 2-0.

With Australia now almost certain to reach the finals in the current WTC cycle with such a high PCT, India will face challenge from South Africa for the second position.

While the Proteas are currently reeling behind on the third spot with a PCT of 54.55, their only chance of topping India is when they will win their remaining four Tests (2 vs AUS and 2 vs WI) and hope Australia doesn’t get whitewashed against India or at least beat them once in four matches.

For India to qualify for their second WTC final, they now have to ensure that they don’t suffer a defeat against the mighty Aussies. In a nutshell, both teams will be relying heavily on the results of each other’s series to determine who will face Australia in finals of the WTC in June 2023.

How both teams - India and South Africa can qualify for the WTC final –