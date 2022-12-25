Ukrainians break tradition to sever Russia ties, celebrate Christmas on Dec 25 instead of Jan 7. Here's why

Usually, Ukraine celebrates Christmas every January 7 as do Russian citizens. However, amid Moscow's intensifying offensive which has entered the 11th month, some Orthodox Ukrainians are celebrating Christmas on December 25, like many Christians across the globe do.

Back in October, the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine had agreed to allow the faithful to celebrate the festival on December 25, a report by news agency Associated Press said on Sunday (December 25).

For some Ukrainians, changing the dates represented a separation from Russia, its culture and religion. “What began on February 24, the full-scale invasion, is an awakening and an understanding that we can no longer be part of the Russian world,” Olena Paliy, a resident from Bobrytsya city, told the Associated Press.

In Bobrytsya, some members of the faith promoted the change in date within the local church and when a vote was taken last week, 200 out of 204 people voted in favour of adopting the Christmas date as December 25.

The local church in the city had recently transitioned to being a part of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, with no ties to Russia.

A local official in Bobrytsya- Roman Ivanenko- said the change in date was a big step as never in Ukraine's history, it had the same dates for the celebration of Christmas with the whole Christian world.

Kherson shelling: Death toll climbs to 10

The death toll after Russia struck Kherson on Saturday has now climbed to 10 and 55 people are reported to have been injured. Russian missiles struck around a busy market and started a fire in the city, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and termed it, "terror... killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

"It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Kherson region, wrote on Telegram that the shelling was "a disgusting provocation" by Kyiv used to blame Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

