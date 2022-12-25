Ellen DeGeneres shares touching video for Stephen 'Twitch' Boss: 'Everyone is in pain'

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media on Friday and shared a touching video for Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who was a close friend and longtime collaborator of the talk show host. He reportedly died by suicide at the age of 40.

DeGeneres shared that the last 11 days have been really hard for her and she asked Boss' fans to remember him this holiday weekend and try to enjoy while fighting back the tears.

"I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been very tough for everyone," Degeneres said. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it. The holidays are hard I think anyway, but to honour Twitch the best thing we can do is to laugh and to hug each other and to play games and dance and sing. That’s the way we honour him. We do the things that he loved to do."

She continued, "It seems hard. It seems impossible, but that’s how we honour him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we’re there for them. Check in on people. Happy holidays everybody. It’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light as everyone in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honour him and think about him and send love to one another.”

Check out the video below!

A day after Boss' death, DeGeneres took to social media and wrote, "I’m heartbroken. Twitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss has acted in several films, including 'Step Up 3D' and 'Magic Mike XXL'. He also finished second as a participant in the fourth season of 'So You Think You Can Dance'.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner had reported that Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. As stated in the closure report, the 40-year-old's cause of death was suicide.

