Australia vs South Africa 2022, 2nd Test: Where and how to watch the Boxing Day Test match

It’s that time of the year when the cricket world gets excited about the Boxing Day Test match. Australia and South Africa will be gearing up for the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) that begins on Monday, December 26th.

After the first match at the Gabba, Brisbane got wrapped up inside two days where Australia won by six wickets - making it one of the smallest Test matches played in terms of total balls bowled; all eyes will be on the second game at the G that is likely to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators.

While Australian captain Pat Cummins confirmed they will go ahead with the same team, any changes to the South African XI are unknown for now. Cummins, while addressing the media on the eve of the Test match said local-boy Scott Boland will retain his place while ‘underdone’ Josh Hazlewood will remain on the bench.

"We gave Joshy every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone," Cummins said.

"It's a mark of the man really; he himself said 'don't feel quite right', so he kind of pulled himself out of selection," he added.

Boland made his Test debut at the very ground last year against England during the Ashes picking up his career-best 6/7 in the second innings. In five Test matches played so far, Boland has picked 25 wickets at an astonishing average of 10.36. Other than him, Australian opener David Warner will also be playing his 100th Test match at the MCG.

Now let’s get more details about where and how to watch the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa –

When and where is the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa taking place?

The second Test match between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), starting on Monday, December 26th.

How can we watch the 2nd Test match between Australia and South Africa?