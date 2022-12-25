In his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2022, India's PM cautions people to be vigilant against Covid

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 25) addressed the 96th episode of his monthly radio programme ''Mann Ki Baat'' where he said that the year 2022 was wonderful for the country as it completed 75 years of independence while India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth largest economy. In the last episode of this year, PM Modi said, "In 2022, the strength of the people of the country, their cooperation, their resolve, their expansion of success was of such magnitude that it would be difficult to include all of those in 'Mann Ki Baat'."

"The year 2022 was wonderful. India completed 75 years of independence while ''Amrit Kaal'' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth largest economy," Modi said.

Modi added that during this year, the country achieved more than 2.2 billion (220 crore) vaccinations against Covid and also crossed the exports figure of $400 billion.

"Friends, this year, India has also got the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group. I also discussed this in detail last time. In the year 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G-20 to new heights; make this event a mass movement," the Prime Minister said during his radio address.

He also wished Indians a Merry Christmas, highlighting that it is a day to remember the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Need to remain careful: PM Modi on Covid scare

With Covid cases increasing in many countries across the world, including China, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that citizens have to take more care of precautions such as wearing a face mask and washing hands.

"We need to remain careful," he said, adding if people are careful, they will be safe.

A day earlier, the Indian government made RT-PCR tests mandatory for arrivals from five countries — China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that if passengers from these countries were found symptomatic or tested positive for the virus, they will be put under quarantine.

On Thursday, the government decided to subject two per cent of the passengers arriving on international flights to random Covid tests. These tests started on Saturday (December 24).



