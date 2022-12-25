First photo of Jin wearing a military uniform from bootcamp released, ARMY reacts

Nearly ten days after Jin got enlisted in the Army to perform the 18-month mandatory military service, his first photo has been released. Jin, who is the eldest member of the K-pop boy band BTS, started his year-long training on December 13 at Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.



On December 23, the photo of Jin wearing an army uniform was released by The Camp, a website for loved ones to stay updated with the Korean military, as per Soompi.



Some photos and videos of Jin from the military camp have also gone viral on social media platforms. One video showed Jin donning a military uniform and a face mask, as he carries chairs with his other conscripts.



Fans got emotional after they saw their favourite star in an army uniform. Some hailed the star and wrote: ''Proud of Jin serving in Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team."