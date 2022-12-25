First photo of Jin wearing a military uniform from bootcamp released, ARMY reacts
Story highlights
Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, started his military service at Yeoncheon, where he will receive basic training for five weeks and learn shooting, grenade throwing, and fighting, along with other intense training.
Nearly ten days after Jin got enlisted in the Army to perform the 18-month mandatory military service, his first photo has been released. Jin, who is the eldest member of the K-pop boy band BTS, started his year-long training on December 13 at Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.
On December 23, the photo of Jin wearing an army uniform was released by The Camp, a website for loved ones to stay updated with the Korean military, as per Soompi.
Some photos and videos of Jin from the military camp have also gone viral on social media platforms. One video showed Jin donning a military uniform and a face mask, as he carries chairs with his other conscripts.
Fans got emotional after they saw their favourite star in an army uniform. Some hailed the star and wrote: ''Proud of Jin serving in Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team."
"Jin looks so good in a military uniform," wrote another BTS fan.
The first military photo of Jin with enlistment:— Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ (@7btskook) December 23, 2022
Written on the paper: the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 5 46 - Kim Seokjin
😭😭😭😭#SEOKJIN #JIN #KimSeokjin #JINJIN #jinmilitary #WeLoveYouJin #wewillwaitforyoujin #SafeFlightOurAstronaut #WaitingForTheAstronaut pic.twitter.com/og4Ae8neN2
Now Seokjin belongs to Ministry of National Defense. He is national asset.— star_jin (@nightstar1201) December 23, 2022
If BigHit, which is not member of Ministry of National Defense, posts unauthorized photo, it becomes huge problem. Military and Jin allowed picture. Officially. Did you understand?#TheAstronaut #Jin pic.twitter.com/mpuN5q9KeS
งื้อๆๆๆพี่จินนนนนน#JIN #BTSJIN #방탄소년단 #KimSeokjin pic.twitter.com/Wn4MOXJ2P8— 💚𝓜𝓐𝓜𝓐 𝓜𝓘𝓛𝓔 𝓐𝓟𝓞 (มายอาโปสแตน)💛 (@mamamileapo) December 23, 2022
11th Division 2nd platoon, team 5— D-535 FOR BTS JIN (김석진번역팀) (@for_seokjin1992) December 23, 2022
46 Kim SeokJin
KIM SEOKJIN PAVED THE WAY
(Picture from trainee sketch at theCamp site)#Jin #theAstronaut #방탄소년단진@bts_twt pic.twitter.com/du8LH7Qsrk
After receiving five weeks of training, he and his other army mates will be sent to the front lines.
Jin, who is the first member of the group to enter the 18-month-long mandatory military service, got a warm goodbye from the other boys.
The official Twitter handle of BTS shared a few photos of the group from the boot camp with the caption: "Our brother!! Come back safely! Love you.''