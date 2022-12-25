Prestigious London private school under scanner for 'blanket A' grades

A prestigious private school in London is under scanner for grading malpractice, reported The Guardian. Investigation into multiple cases was opened after it was found that all A-level examination entries received A* or A in the year 2021. During that year, formal exams were cancelled by the government due to the pandemic. The students were hence assessed by their teachers.

North London Collegiate School (NLCS) is a £22,000-a-year girls' school. Several officials including teachers are now reportedly under investigation for alleged malpractice.

The Guradian quoted sources who said that more than 20 cases have been forwarded for review to malpractice committees convened by A-level examination boards. The committees held confidential hearings this month.

Some of the malpractice allegations have been dismissed but others have been upheld.

“We take allegations of malpractice very seriously and investigate all those put to us. Where malpractice is found we have systems in place to ensure, as far as possible, that appropriate sanctions are taken according to the evidence. We cannot comment on individual cases," said a spokersperson of Pearson, one of the examination boards involved in the investigation. The spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian.

The NLCS reportedly declined to reveal how many cases were being investigated.

