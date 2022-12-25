WATCH: Flight crew with a Santa onboard surprises passengers on a Sri Lankan airline

Tis' the season to be jolly. Christmas and the holiday season is already here and people are looking to relax, recuperate and reinvigorate the next few weeks. Videos of celebrations are pouring in from across the world with one standing out.

On Christmas eve, a Sri Lankan airline and its crew decided to spread joy to the passengers. The UL 564 flight crew with Santa caps and one dressed up as Santa stood in the aisle of the plane and surprised passengers with classic Christmas carols.

The crew started by singing 'Jingle Bell' as the passengers whipped out their phones to record the delightful moment. Some could be seen swaying to the tunes as the Santa on the guitar added music to the carol.

Christmas at Sri Lankan Airlines



UL 564 crew comprising a singing Santa 🎅 surprised the passengers with Christmas Carols and a singalong session with passengers and also distributed chocolate to all passengers pic.twitter.com/8y1CymvUZF — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) December 24, 2022

Later, the crew also distributed chocolates, much to the delight of the passengers. The 24-second video posted on Twitter has since gone viral and has been watched more than 10k times.

The netizens hailed the gesture of the crew with several appreciating the spirit shown by them to bring cheer and happiness.

Christmas is being celebrated across the world today. At Vatican City, the centre of Christianity, Pope Francis during his speech gave the message of peace and urged people to help the poor and those in need.

"This Christmas, too, as in the case of Jesus, a world ravenous for money, power and pleasure does not make room for the little ones, for the so many unborn, poor and forgotten children," said Pope.

“It is not easy to leave the comfortable warmth of worldliness to embrace the stark beauty of the grotto of Bethlehem, but let us remember that it is not truly Christmas without the poor.”