Five suspects arrested for death of 19-year-old in shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America

The Bloomington Police Department has arrested five people for the fatal shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota that took the life of a 19-year-old. On Saturday, the police arrested five young males aged between 17 to 18 years, according to Police Chief Booker Hodges.

While the cops investigate the possibility of another shooter, Hodges believes he is one of the arrested suspects. In any case, the police would charge them with second-degree murder.

Hodges said that he did not find the reason behind the shooting because the arrested suspects did not wish to cooperate.

Earlier, he informed the press that police officials heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstorm store of Minnesota's Mall of America around 8 pm (local time) on Friday. Later, an officer working at the Watches of Switzerland store discovered a body of a 19-year-old African American boy shot multiple times.

The police performed protective measures on the victim but could not save him. Another bullet grazed a bystander, but the person is likely to survive, said Hodges.

As per the initial probe, a quarrel between two groups of young men led to the shooting in the Nordstrom store. CCTV footage showed a male taking out a gun and shooting the victim, said the police chief. However, the police have not quoted the motive of the crime yet.

"We have incidents where someone decides to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with a complete lack of respect for human life. I still don't know what to do with that," stated Hodges.

Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, tweeted, "The violence at MOA last night is unacceptable." His office has been working with local officials to provide assistance and resources, said Walz.

The largest mall in America, located about 10 miles south of downtown Minneapolis, is a famous tourist place in the midwest. The 30-year-old mall, with tens of millions of visitors per year, has more than 500 stores, around 50 dining options, and two hotels.

In August 2022, Mall of America witnessed a similar incident where someone fired gunshots in a crowded store. However, the police did not list any casualties. Furthermore, a domestic-related fatal stabbing at the mall also happened in 1999.

