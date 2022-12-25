Adele sends love to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s verdict

Adele is sending love to Megan Thee Stallion for her victory against rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Stallion in 2020. A few hours after Lanez‘s conviction, Adele gave a shout-out to the 'Wap' singer while she was performing at her Las Vegas residency show.



While performing before the jam-packed crowd, Adele wished Megan a Merry Christmas along with a cheering message for her big win.



"I want to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very Merry Christmas. Girl, get your peace. Do what you want now, baby. Love you!" Adele said.

The video showing the 'Hello' singer wearing a black and golden gown has gone viral on social media platforms. Netizens praised Adele for openly supporting Meg.

On Friday, Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after they got into an argument after partying at Kylie Jenner's luxury home in July 2020.



LA County has found Lanez guilty on three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.