'Bikini killer' Charles Sobhraj arrives in France, announces plan to sue Nepal over 'fabricated' cases

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is believed to have killed more than 20 western backpackers in the 1970s and 1980s has returned to France after spending nearly two decades behind bars in Nepal.

78-year-old Sobhraj arrived at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport shortly after 7 am on Saturday. Upon arrival, he was escorted off the plane by border police for "identity checks".

The Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of Sobhraj who has been nicknamed "the serpent" for his evasion skills, due to the serial killer's advanced age and health.

Sobhraj was held in a high-security Nepali prison since 2003. He was arrested on the charges of murdering Connie Jo Bronzich in 1975 and was also found guilty of killing the American backpacker's friend Laurent Carriere.

He is suspected of killing more than 20 western backpackers on a hippie trail through Asia. As per AFP, he would befriend his victims by posing as a gem trader.

Also known as the "bikini killer' he is suspected of killing six women in Thailand in the 1970s.

As per a Reuters report citing Sobhraj's lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, he will sue Nepal alleging "the whole case against him was fabricated".

Sobhraj too claimed that he was innocent. Talking to AFP while on the flight from Nepal to France, he said "I feel great... I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. Including the state of Nepal."

"The courts in Nepal, from (the) district court to high court to supreme court, all the judges, they were biased against Charles Sobhraj," he said adding "I am innocent in those cases, OK? So I don't have to feel bad for that, or good. I am innocent. It was built on fake documents".



