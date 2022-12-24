Sheikh Hasina elected Awami League president for 10th consecutive term

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected as the party chief of Awami League (AL) for the 10th consecutive term on Saturday (December 24). Hasina has now become the longest-serving president of the ruling Awami League since 1981.

As Awami League prepares for the general elections in early 2024, the party has picked Obaidul Quader as general secretary at the 22nd national council, which was a closed-door session.

Local reports have mentioned that nearly 7,000 councillors from across Bangladesh joined the national council at an auditorium in central Dhaka. The meeting was followed by an open rally at adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan.

The Daily Star reported on Saturday that the prime minister earlier reached Suhrawardy Udyan around 10:20am (local time) and she inaugurated the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing a white pigeon and balloons.

News agency PTI cited party sources to report that Hasina's name was proposed by senior Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu and the decision was accepted by everybody present at the meeting.

The report mentioned that during the conversation with the outlet, some of the party leaders said through this conference that they are expecting strong leadership.

They also said that with they need someone who will play a strong role for the party ahead of the next national election.

The 75-year-old will lead the party for the next three years—a term under the party constitution. Hasina (75) has remained the head of the party since 1981 when she returned home from India where she was living a self-exiled life since August 1975.

