UK PM Rishi Sunak asks a homeless man if he works in 'business', Labour calls it 'excruciating'
The opposition has taken a dig at the chat as Angela Rayner, who is Labour's deputy leader, called the exchange 'excruciating'
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for an awkward conversation with a man during his volunteer work at a soup kitchen in London on Friday.
While serving breakfast to people at a shelter, run by the Passage, a man asked Sunak, "Are you sorting the economy out?" Sunak then said that is "exactly what I'm trying to do".
The British prime minister then asked the man if he works in business, and the man replied that he was homeless. "I wouldn't mind, but I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first," the man further said.
The conversation didn't end there as the man said he was interested in business. His reply led Sunak to ask him about the kind of business he is interested in.
Sunak asks a homeless man in a homeless shelter whether he "works in business", then proceeds to talk about the financial services industry. Utterly bizarre pic.twitter.com/jQPzg7RR4h— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 24, 2022
Sunak: "I used to work in finance."
Dean: "Yeah I heard, ex-investment banker."
Sunak: ": Well I did lots of different things but yeah you're right. But the good thing now is if you look at all the jobs in finance, the majority of them are outside London now. Is that something you would like to get into?"
Dean: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first."
Sunak: "What's your plan, what are you doing this weekend?"
Dean: "No idea. I'm hoping that the St Mungo's can help me get into some temporary accommodation so I'm not on the street."
The opposition has taken a dig at the chat as Angela Rayner, who is Labour's deputy leader, called the exchange "excruciating". The Labour MP Stella Creasy said: "Watching this I am concerned that the prime minister thinks homeless means ‘'doesn’t have a country pile at the moment'."
