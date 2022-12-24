UK PM Rishi Sunak asks a homeless man if he works in 'business', Labour calls it 'excruciating'

Sunak: "I used to work in finance."

Dean: "Yeah I heard, ex-investment banker."

Sunak: ": Well I did lots of different things but yeah you're right. But the good thing now is if you look at all the jobs in finance, the majority of them are outside London now. Is that something you would like to get into?"

Dean: "Yeah I wouldn't mind. But, I don't know, I'd like to get through Christmas first."

Sunak: "What's your plan, what are you doing this weekend?"

Dean: "No idea. I'm hoping that the St Mungo's can help me get into some temporary accommodation so I'm not on the street."