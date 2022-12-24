11 killed, 20 injured as clashes erupt between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's Darfur

At least 11 people have been killed in ongoing clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's Darfur. The clashes began on Wednesday between Arab herders and the Daju minority and other non-arab groups, AFP reported. A doctor said, "The number of bodies that have arrived at the hospital has reached 11." He added that some 20 people have been injured.



General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced, Adam Regal said that the death toll might be much higher as the fight is still going on.

According to news agency SUNA, the fight erupted after a group of herders riding camels attacked Amuri village on Friday. It added that the fight claimed lives of four people.

The news agency also claimed that three people died, two prior to the attack and one after the fight spread to nearby villages.

Witnesses have said that hundreds of people are protesting against the violence outside a government building in Nyala.

As per reports, clashes often erupt in Sudan's Darfur. This year some 900 people have been killed and 300,000 have fled their homes because of the clashes in the country, according to the UN's Humanitarian Affairs report.

The world organisation earlier claimed that some 300,000 people have been killed in the clashes and 2.5 million people had fled.

