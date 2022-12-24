‘We found the last body’: Rescuers end Malaysia landslide search; peg final death toll at 31

Rescuers in Malaysia have called off the search for bodies after a landslide blanketed a campsite located just north of the capital Kuala Lumpur killed 31 people, officials said on Saturday. Speaking to news agency AFP, senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor said that the teams "found the last body, that of a boy."

"We found the last body, that of a boy. We will end our search and rescue operations," Noor said.

The campsite was located at an organic farm near Batang Kali in Selangor state. The landslide occurred in the early hours of December 16 when 92 campers, including dozens of children, were asleep.

The landslide came down from an estimated height of 30 metres above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre, the fire and rescue department’s state director said on December 17, CNN reported.

Landslides are common in Malaysia post heavy rainfall which is regular at the end of the year. However, the campsite area did not see any heavy rainfall on the night of the disaster.

Nearly 700 personnel from different government agencies and the emergency services, trawled through mud and debris to search for survivors and bodies. All those killed in the landslide were Malaysian nationals. The victims included 11 children and 14 women.

On the other hand, 61 campers were rescued by the teams.

Authorities had earlier said that the organic farm did not have a licence to run a campsite and its operators will be punished if they broke the law.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE