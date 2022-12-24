Ryan Coogler reveals plot details 'Black Panther 2' before Chadwick Boseman died: 'We had some crazy scenes'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has proved to be another success for Marvel Studios. Directed by returning director Ryan Coogler and written by Coogler himself with Joe Robert Cole, the film released without the main star of the franchise, Chadwick Boseman, who had died of colon cancer in 2020 before the filming could begin. The script, centring around him, had to be rewritten and a new Black Panther had to be there, in order to justify the title.

Now, Coogler has revealed tantalising details about the film that never was — the film that would have been made had Boseman not died. Explaining that his original vision was "absolutely nothing" like what we got, Coogler told The New York Times, "In the script, T'Challa was a dad who'd had this forced five-year absence from his son's life. The first scene was an animated sequence. You hear Nakia talking to Toussaint. She says, 'Tell me what you know about your father.' You realise that he doesn't know his dad was the Black Panther. He's never met him, and Nakia is remarried to a Haitian dude. Then, we cut to reality and it's the night that everybody comes back from the Blip. You see T'Challa meet the kid for the first time."

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett featured in the cast.

'Wakanda Forever' was the sequel to 2018's 'Black Panther'. The original was historic in many ways. For the first time, a mainstream commercial superhero film had a predominantly black cast and it told a story from their own perspective, not the white man's. Also, it proved to be a humongous hit, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide.

Wion's review of 'Black Panther Wakanda Forever' was mixed. A part of the review read, "For the most part, 'Wakanda Forever' is watchable. Mostly, despite its run time that proves punishing in the end, it is okayish fun and carries a decent enough pace that you do not really care about its flaws. Shuri's arc is easily the best part of the film. Her story is saturated in the central themes of the film — grief and healing. Wright, who has landed herself in controversy over her anti-vaccination views, is more than up to the task. She is, in fact, superlative here, only slightly eclipsed by Basset, who absolutely steals the show in a relatively minor role."