Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case

The Mathura district court in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India passed an order on Saturday in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case, asking the authorities to survey the disputed site. The Mathura local court sought the survey report on January 20, 2023.

The case is related to the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex, which is a group of Hindu temples in Mathura, a popular city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The complex is adjacent to the Shahi Eidgah mosque built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The order, which is on the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid, was issued by the court while hearing the petition of Hindu Sena.

The agreement between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh vs Shahi Masjid Eidgah in the year 1968 was also challenged in the petition.

The counsel said: "The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing."

Notably, the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991.

The law says, "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."



