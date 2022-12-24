Ellen DeGeneres remembers her late friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’, shares emotional video

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death left many devastated. Stephen worked as a DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' show for many years and shared a close bond with Ellen. On Friday, remembering her close friend, DeGeneres shared a very emotional video of her talking about the big loss and how everyone can pay tribute to the Stephen in best way. In the video shared on her Instagram, tearful Ellen shared that the last few days have not been easy for all who have loved tWitch. "Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," the former talk show host said.

The former talk show host said: "And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honour Twyla is to laugh, hug each other, play games, dance, and sing. That’s the way we honor him … we do the things he loved to do. I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that's how we honor him hug each other, and tell each other we love each other, and let people know we're there for them, and check in on people."



DeGeneres concluded the video, saying, "I know it’s not a happy holiday, but he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said; if you knew him, you knew that; if you didn’t know that, you saw it."



Stephen Twitch Boss, who started his career as DJ from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' in 2004, passed away on November 14. He was 40 years old. His shocking death has been ruled a suicide.